Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Count down is on to the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival

By Newsroom
October 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'One of Us'! The Trundle ABBA Festival returns as Parkes Shire Council and Trundle residents get excited to welcome back thousands of fans. Picture by Jenny Kingham

It's almost here - just over a week to go to the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.