It's almost here - just over a week to go to the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival.
The event makes a much-anticipated comeback on Saturday, October 15 and Parkes Shire Council is delighted to announce a hugely entertaining schedule.
Headlining the festival as it always has is the world's number one ABBA tribute band, Bjorn Again.
Five fabulous bands will support Bjorn Again and ensure Trundle's Berryman Oval is full of Dancing Queens throughout the day.
These include Disco Revolution, the fun-loving Blues Brothers Re-Booted, and dynamic 5-piece band from Canberra.
Trundle ABBA Festival also continues to showcase local talent, with Parkes trio Amitie back by popular demand. And for the very first time the festival will welcome teenage sensations Plus One from Cowra to win over the crowds when gates open at 12pm.
Irish born dancing sensation Tristan MacManus, co-host of Studio 10, will be the official festival host on the day.
The festival is a day of family fun and entertainment, as Trundle comes alive with colour, glitter and music. It has a jam-packed line-up to have festival-goers dancing all day.
"We are delighted to be bringing back the Trundle ABBA Festival this year and are thrilled once again to have Bjorn Again headlining," Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM said.
"We encourage people to support regional events and take the time to explore our wonderful region.
"Trundle is the home of the ABBA Festival and we can't wait to light up the streets with music and glitter once again."
The Festival is proudly part of Destination NSW's Flagship Event program.
Don't miss out! For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets visit: www.trundleabbafestival.com.au.
