The Country Women's Association of NSW has welcomed the federal government's announcement of an independent review into the Inland Rail project, describing it as "the responsible thing to do" for the venture to deliver to rural communities.
Last week it was announced Dr Kerry Schott would lead the independent review of the $14.5 billion railway plan connecting Melbourne to Brisbane.
Inland Rail involves 13 individual project sections delivering more than 1700km of upgraded and new track crossing three states, 36 local government areas and many local communities.
Labor promised a review as part of its election pitch, after years of complaints from farmers and residents along the proposed route.
The review will re-examine the planning, governance and delivery of the project, which is managed by the government-owned Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC).
"We are delivering on our election commitment to undertake an independent review to get this nationally important project making progress again without further delays and with improved community consultation," federal minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King said.
"The review will give the government a clear-eyed view on what the problems are and the way forward."
Dr Schott will also review the process for route selection to confirm the design "has considered both impacts and broader economic benefit".
The review's terms of reference also included examining how the route was selected, and confirming it was "fit for purpose".
President of the CWA of NSW Joy Beames said while they had always supported the project, they didn't support the way it was being executed, and welcomed last week's announcement.
"There are so many issues up and down the alignment that have been totally ignored for years, all for the sake of political expediency," she said.
"We all know we can't keep hurtling down the wrong road in a dodgy car with no brakes and the hubcaps falling off, with absolutely no regard for those around you; and hope that at the end of it all, everyone is going to be okay and the outcome is going to be a good one.
"This 'crash or crash-through' approach may work in some arenas, but it won't work for Inland Rail. It's amateur, it's reckless, and it's an expensive and even potentially damaging exercise."
READ RELATED:
Dr Schott was chair of the Energy Security Board from 2018 to 2021 after a career as an investment banker and five years as chief executive of Sydney Water.
The government is not asking Dr Schott to decide on a new route but seeking advice on the process already taken to choose the route, when farmers and landholders are deeply divided over the impact on agricultural land in northern NSW.
An ARTC spokesperson said they welcomed the opportunity to work with Dr Schott to ensure Inland Rail was a modern freight network that better connects the country.
"ARTC is also committed to creating real benefits for the broader regional community along the Inland Rail route," the spokesperson said.
"While this independent review is under way our work of designing and building Inland Rail will continue, supporting businesses and jobs, and enabling communities and local governments to engage on this important initiative."
A damning senate inquiry into the project warned last year that Inland Rail was meant to cost $4.7 billion in its original plan, but that had risen to $14.5 billion and could exceed $20 billion.
The Inland Rail project had the potential to provide a long-term boost to regional economies, with federal minister for finance Senator Katy Gallagher noting over $2.7 billion in contracts had been awarded to over 400 local suppliers and businesses.
"The program has also provided work for more than 3600 locals in the communities surrounding Parkes and Narromine, and further north in Moree which, in turn, has boosted these local economies," she said.
The review is expected to be completed by early next year.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.