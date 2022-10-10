Daily Liberal
Federal government announce independent review of Inland Rail by Dr Kerry Schott

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 10 2022 - 10:00pm
The federal government has announced an independent review of Inland Rail by Dr Kerry Schott to be completed by early next year. Picture on file

The Country Women's Association of NSW has welcomed the federal government's announcement of an independent review into the Inland Rail project, describing it as "the responsible thing to do" for the venture to deliver to rural communities.

