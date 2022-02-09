news, local-news,

Momentum for Inland Rail is building in the region, with hundreds of local businesses preparing to bid for contracts ahead of construction on the Narromine to Narrabri section. About 115 people and 68 organisations gathered in Narromine last Thursday, February 3 to meet with Martinus Rail. The company has been contracted to deliver the 570-kilometre rail corridor of the Inland Rail project, linking Narromine to Gowrie in Queensland. ARTC Inland Rail director of delivery in the southern region, Paul Giess said they were committed to ensuring regional towns reap the jobs and economic benefits that come with building the major infrastructure project. "It was fantastic to see a strong presence from local businesses," he said. READ ALSO: "We had suppliers from Narromine, Dubbo, Gilgandra and further afield who came along and were keen to find out how they could get involved with this once in a lifetime project." Inland Rail is expected to support 7500 jobs in NSW at the peak of construction, and boost gross state product by $3.4 billion over construction and the first 50 years of operation. "We've already committed 745 contracts worth over $580 million to NSW-based businesses and this number is expected to grow sharply as we start to sub-contract for the Narromine to Narrabri section," Mr Giess said. "We're eagerly encouraging businesses who could contribute to the project to come forward and register their interest with ICN Gateway. We want the benefits of Inland Rail to be felt far and wide within our regions." Martinus Rail chief operating officer Ryan Baden said events like the 'meet the contractor' in Narromine would offer a better understanding of the local supply capabilities and needs. He said as an Australian-owned rail contractor, Martinus understood the importance of working with local communities and supporting local businesses. "There is a real sense of enthusiasm and commitment from the local community and businesses to get involved," he said. "We intimately understand the benefits of working with local businesses and manufacturers and will be adopting this approach on the Inland Rail - Rail Corridor Program. "We are thrilled to be involved in this once-in-a-generation project that will unlock various opportunities for local businesses, communities and provide local economic prosperity by connecting thriving regional areas to the rest of the world." The 306-kilometre greenfield section of rail from Narromine to Narrabri is expected to begin construction later this year pending relevant approvals.

