Narromine Inland Rail section gathering steam but concerns remain unanswered

The long-awaited reply to submissions on the Narromine to Narrabri section of Inland rail has failed to address many of the key concerns of affected landholders and communities.
Changes to crossing loops and level crossings are among the "hard-fought wins" in the 1000-plus page report released by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) last week, almost 20 months after public submissions were made.
Now the community has 17 days to respond to an amended report.
Public submissions regarding the environmental impact statement for the Narromine to Narrabri (N2N) section of Inland rail was released in February 2021 by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.
The N2N project is Inland Rail's longest greenfield section, with 306 kilometres of new rail which will travel through Burroway, Curban, Mt Tenandra and Baradine.
The Department of Planning and Environment received 116 submissions. However nearly three quarters of the 86 public submissions opposed the project, concerned it would threaten home valuation, risk ecological damage and not accommodate for flooding.
CWA of NSW president Joy Beams said communities in the region had been "keenly waiting" on the report since February last year, and despite some "hard-fought wins" the ARTC have still failed to address number of issues - in particular flooding and hydrology concerns, impacts on agricultural lands and associated severance concerns, and fencing standards.
"We are currently working through the detail of that report, but overall it appears there have been some hard-fought wins that we have secured for our members, including some changes to public level crossing safety," Ms Beames said.
"That said, for the amount of work and genuine evidence-based research put forward, ARTC have once again mostly dismissed, ignored or inadequately addressed the issues."
A preferred infrastructure report and amendment report on Inland Rail's N2N project has been placed on public exhibition until September 22.
The report addresses the planning secretary's direction to ARTC to prepare a preferred infrastructure report.
This report will provide further information on flooding and hydrology impacts and information on the design of the proposal and the alternate project routes considered, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment said in its notice of exhibition.
The report includes an amendment report which describes and assesses amendments made to the proposal by ARTC since the exhibition of the environmental impact statement.
While the alignment itself remains unchanged, amendments along the route include locating the Curban crossing loop to a new location at Armatree/Tonderburine - about 10.8km north of the original proposed location.
The Burroway crossing loop is now proposed to be located about 500 metres north of the location originally exhibited, and the Balladoran crossing loop is proposed to be about 3.3km north of the original location.
A total of 49 new public level crossings are now proposed by the ARTC, eight of which are expected in the Narromine local government area.
Two of the existing level crossings within the proposal site, at Narwonah Siding Road and Dandaloo Road, would have traffic controls upgraded from stop signs to active controls.
However, the report said the existing passive level crossing on Dandaloo Road would only be upgraded to an active level crossing if the Narromine-west connection was constructed.
Proposed changes have also been made to the location of the Narromine North temporary workforce accommodation facility, which was determined to be a site prone to local flooding. The new location is on Euromedah Road - owned by the same landowner and about two kilometres south-west of the originally proposed location and nine kilometres north-east of Narromine.
Each temporary workforce accommodation facility was proposed to operate for the duration of construction and accommodate up to 500 people.
In its amendment report, ARTC said it had undertaken further investigations and is proposing a number of amendments to the proposal.
"The aim of these amendments is to minimise the potential impacts of the proposal, where practicable, particularly in respect of land use and property, flooding and hydrology, and traffic and access, and to take into account further design development," it read.
"The amendments have been developed taking into account consultation with the community and key stakeholders, and submissions made."
Additional biodiversity, flooding and hydrology, noise and vibration, Aboriginal cultural heritage and social assessments have been undertaken since EIS exhibition, the report read.
They said the assessments have considered and responded to issues raised in submissions and during consultation with stakeholders, assessed the impacts of the proposed amendments, further progressed commitments made in the EIS and responded to the request of the Planning Secretary in relation to flooding and hydrology.
The report is on exhibition from August 31 until September 22. The report can be viewed online at: www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
