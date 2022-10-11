Daily Liberal
Wellington High School drop-out Ben Hyde succeeds through McDonald's Hamburger University

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
October 11 2022 - 12:00am
McDonald's restaurant operations manager at Dubbo and Wellington, Ben Hyde, at the Whylandra Street, Dubbo restaurant on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Picture by Belinda Soole

Ben Hyde was 14 years old when he approached the McDonald's restaurant store manager at Wellington and asked for some after-school work so he could earn some pocket money.

Local News

