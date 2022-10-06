On the first and third Saturday of each month, hundreds of locals and visitors gather at the Macquarie Lions Park for a fresh taste of the region.
The bi-monthly Dubbo Farmers Markets was held under blue skies on Saturday morning, with seasonal produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants among the many things on offer.
There was also fresh bread, local meats and eggs, oild, preserves, jams and honey.
With coffee and breakfast also available residents were able to stroll around the market stalls, while enjoying a morning in the sun.
