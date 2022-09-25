As former homicide detective Gary Jubelin prepares to take his I Catch Killers Live show on the road to regional NSW, he admits he'd love to "have a go" at the case of missing Bathurst woman Janine Vaughan.
For decades Jubelin's name has been associated with the most heinous of crimes, and he's spent decades tracking down murderers.
The high-profile detective led investigations into major crimes, including the murders of Matthew Leveson and three Bowraville children - Evelyn Greenup, 4, Clinton-Speedy Duroux, 16, and Colleen Walker-Craig, 16.
He was also leading the investigation into the disappearance of three-year-old William Tyrell when he abruptly left the police.
He was found to have illegally recorded a conversation during the investigation.
Today, after the success of his I Catch Killers podcast and national tour of the same name, he's announced new dates for NSW and Canberra.
His five-stop tour includes shows at Dubbo and Bathurst, a city that has its own dark past with three long-term missing people who are presumed murdered.
Among them is Janine Vaughan, 31, who was last seen in December 2001.
"I looked at that since I've been out of the police for a TV show, and I'd like to have a go of that as a police officer. I think there's a lot of stuff there," Jubelin said.
He may have left the force in 2019, but Jubelin still has a keen interest in unsolved murders and his live show takes the audience to some pretty dark places.
Nothing is off-limits during the show, with actor and Silver Logie Award winner Rob Carlton on stage to quiz the former detective about his career and the murders he's worked on.
"We take the safety net away and put me on the spot sometimes," Jubelin said.
After 34 years as a police officer, it was a very nervous moment for Jubelin to step into creating true crime podcasts.
His debut episode in April 2020 was with his former colleague Detective Sergeant Jason Evers, and since then audiences have kept coming back.
"It's looking into a side of the world that most people don't get to experience," he said.
Humans by nature, we're curious. We want to see what's around the corner or behind that door, so I think that drags people into the true crime genre.
"Humans by nature, we're curious. We want to see what's around the corner or behind that door, so I think that drags people into the true crime genre.
"We all think of ourselves as having a little bit of a detective in us, everyone thinks they could crack the case."
Jubelin has also turned his hand to writing and is the author of best-selling book I Catch Killers: The Life and Many Deaths of a Homicide Detective. His new book Badness was released this month.
During his three decades as a cop Jubelin got to see the best and the very worst of humanity, and he said it's wrong to assume everyone that murders is evil.
"I saw all sorts of reasons why murders happen, and sometimes it's just situations that escalated, got out of hand. Other times people have panicked or tried to cover up something they are embarrassed by, as simple as that," he said.
"But then you get the small group, the are just pure evil, they enjoy murdering people."
Then you get the small group, the are just pure evil, they enjoy murdering people.
Unfortunately, he said, he's sat in a room with "plenty" of evil people and the experience always leaves him feeling dirty.
"As a detective, if you're interviewing someone, you've got to build that rapport. So you've got to get close to you've got to try and get into their mind to really understanding what's going on," he said.
"You walk out of the interview room with people like that and it's almost like a physical feeling and feeling dirty. You feel like you've been contaminated by that evil that you've just sat opposite."
At 59 years old, Jubelin loves podcasting and bringing his live show to the stage, but his heart still lies with being a homicide detective.
Not being able to finish the William Tyrrell case is one of his big regrets
"I made a commitment to the families that I would do everything possible," he said. "I carry that with me every day. I'm still hoping they will get justice.
I made a commitment to the families that I would do everything possible.
"If you said to me, what would I rather be doing? Well, you know, catching killers for a living was, I thought, the perfect fit for me."
Audiences at the I Catch Killers Live tour will get their own chance to grill Jubelin during an open Q&A session.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am Tuesday, September 27 at www.teglive.com.au. General public tickets are on sale 10am on Thursday, September 29 at www.ticketek.com.au.
I Catch Killers Live show dates:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.