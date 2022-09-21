What's open in Dubbo for the National Day of Mourning public holiday

Despite tomorrow being declared a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning, many Dubbo businesses will be operating as usual.
Last week, the federal government announced the "one-off" public holiday to coincide with the Queen's Australian memorial service in Canberra. To mark the day, many council-run venues in Dubbo will be shut while some other businesses will be closing their doors earlier or opening up a little later than usual.
See below for the trading hours of some key businesses in Dubbo for the National Day Mourning, this Thursday the 22nd of September.
