Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

What's open in Dubbo for the National Day of Mourning public holiday

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many Dubbo businesses will be open tomorrow, on the public holiday to mark the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth (insert). Picture by Belinda Soole

Despite tomorrow being declared a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning, many Dubbo businesses will be operating as usual.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.