Does your child have a favourite Walt Disney character? Frozen, Cars, Moana, Toy Story, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid?
Big W at Orana Mall is giving away these all-time favourite children's books created from Walt Disney's top-grossing films for children.
This is the second year for Big W's much-loved Free Books for Kids program which will distribute 2.4 million books to children, like Norissa, who came to collect Cars with her mum Amanda Jarvis.
"She loves it," says Mrs Jarvis. "She's got a whole bookshelf for herself."
At the daycare centre Norissa attends, Mrs Jarvis said early childhood teachers are "reading lots of books to the children" and as a parent, she is pleased Norissa is receiving learning support through reading.
Even children diagnosed with dyslexia will enjoy Big W's free books program because these titles were formatted for children having difficulties with reading and recognising words, Big W store manager Sandra Dimmocks said.
"These books cater to a wide range of needs, which is why these new series are dyslexia-friendly Disney books.
"The formats have been made for their children, that's why we can't wait to hear from local families looking for these types of books.
"Supporting our local community with programs like this is the best part of my job.
"It feels really great knowing we're making a difference in the lives of children in the Dubbo region."
Every Thursday from 8.30am, the books section at Big W Orana Mall is open for parents and carers of children who want to collect all eight classic Disney movie titles.
Big W has partnered with the Australian Dyslexia Association which found that most children's books in Australia are not tailored to children diagnosed with dyslexia.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder detected among children who struggle with reading and spelling words, the association said.
It affects one in 10 Australians, and an estimated one in five children are undiagnosed, thus the association encouraged families to provide their children with the motivation to read and improve their learning abilities.
Parents worried their child might be showing signs of reading and spelling difficulties are urged to connect with the ADA by clicking https://dyslexiaassociation.org.au/
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
