Dubbo car dealer Lawrence William Rockell avoids time behind bars despite driving while four times the legal limit

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
Lawrence William Rockell was celebrating his 60th birthday when he attempted to drive home from the Western Star Hotel shortly after 2am on August 6 this year. Picture: Google Maps

A Dubbo car dealer caught driving while four times the legal limit has narrowly escaped time behind bars.

