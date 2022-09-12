Daily Liberal

Environmentalists await a response after submitting 'Save Regand Park' petition

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Environmentalists aren't impressed with the "attitude" the Dubbo mayor has shown towards their petition to 'Save Regand Park'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.