The Dubbo Writers Festival kicks off this Friday at the Macquarie Regional Library with award-winning author Sophie Masson AM

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:31am, first published 4:00am
Award-winning author Sophie Masson with recent titles she will showcase at the Dubbo Writers Festival from 9 to 11 September 2022. Picture supplied

The award-winning author Sophie Masson AM leads the guest list of writers of all genres at the 8th Dubbo Writer's Festival opening this Friday at the Macquarie Regional Library.

