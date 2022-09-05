Daily Liberal

Pink Angels call for residents to get a breast screen during Women's Health Week

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 5 2022 - 10:00am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Pink Angels - president Margo Green, Pam Urquhart, Jenny Hall, Sharon Smith and Sue Gavenlock. Picture by Belinda Soole

Western NSW BreastScreen manager Meg O'Brien is urging women to make their breast health a top priority, with new data from Cancer Australia showing one in 53 women diagnosed with the disease at risk of dying from it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.