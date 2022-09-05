Western NSW BreastScreen manager Meg O'Brien is urging women to make their breast health a top priority, with new data from Cancer Australia showing one in 53 women diagnosed with the disease at risk of dying from it.
According to Cancer Australia, breast cancer remains among the top five most common causes of death from cancer in Australia. In 2020 it claimed the lives of 3,110 women.
This year, the number of Australian women who are at risk has reached an estimated 4,732 or 1.9 percent of the women between the ages of 50 to over 70 based on an analysis by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
The AIHW also found that one in every seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and Ms O'Brien said, many women's lives could be saved if detected early through mammogram screening.
A breast screening mammogram every two years is the most effective way as it can detect cancer "as small as a grain of rice," Mr O'Brien said.
"We know that life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority, a breast screen appointment only takes 20 minutes."
When detected early, Ms O'Brien said, the chances of surviving breast cancer will increase while also avoiding invasive treatments such as mastectomy and chemotherapy.
Those women in their ages between 50 to 74 are particularly at risk as health findings showed 90 percent of those diagnosed didn't feel symptoms or see signs, Ms O'Brien said.
Among those helping to make breast cancer screening a priority for local women is Pink Angels, a group formed nearly 12 years ago by local Dubbo resident Donna Falconer who was diagnosed with it while in her early 40s.
Dubbo Pink Angels' president Margo Green said every woman in her group has witnessed the "awful journey" those women diagnosed with breast cancer have gone through, including the devastating effect on their families.
"Unfortunately, we lose some of them that's why it's really very humbling to be part of Pink Angels knowing that we can help even in small ways.
"We don't have a lot of face-to-face meetings with most of them due to privacy so we take the lead from our breast care nurses at the hospital to notify us when someone needs assistance and support. But it's humbling to meet them and be able to assist."
Pink Angels hold charity fundraisers throughout the year enabling them to provide financial help for those women who may need to travel to specialists in Sydney for treatments, including paying for their airfare or fuel expenses if they drive.
The help from Pink Angels extends to paying for their hotel accommodation if they stay longer in Sydney for the treatment duration and medical costs such as scans, but also providing assistance to the family they left behind.
Ms Green said they also pay for the costs of hiring someone to look after the family's housekeeping, meal preparation, and home maintenance as a way of practical support at a time when women diagnosed with breast cancer need utmost help.
"At our fundraising stalls, we talk and give out brochures that encourage women to get breast checks at every stage in their life because it can save them," Ms Green said.
Pink Angels are holding a $50 car raffle until the end of December this year, and on September 15, a movie night with a $15 ticket per person will be held at Reading Cinema. The tickets can be purchased through 123Tix for the feature film, Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.
Pink Angels are also providing a care pack for every breast cancer patient at Dubbo Base Hospital. The Women's Health Week runs from September 5 to 11 and all women who go for breast screening during the week-long celebration at Dubbo, Bathurst, and Orange clinics receive a BreastScreen NSW cosmetic bag.
If you are aged 50 to 74 book your free breast screen today online at book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
