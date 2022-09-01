It was all about timing for Paige Marsh, the first woman farmer on Channel Seven's reality dating show Farmer Wants A Wife.
She came home one day to find a voicemail from one of the producers of the show. She had finished her studies and was about to take the next step in her career, so she welcomed the opportunity.
"They sort of found me," she said.
"If someone would've asked me three years ago if I'd ever go on the show I'd have said 'Absolutely not, there's no chance'."
Previously, when the show aired on channel nine, there had been another woman farmer, Jenny Geppert, in the show's 2008 season.
Ms Marsh, 27, is from Cassilis, and drives to Dubbo for a shop sometimes.
While she had always been interested in agriculture as a student, Ms Paige didn't know what she wanted to do. She thought one had to grow up on a farm or be part of the industry to become a farmer.
She attended an agricultural college and through "hard work" and "dedication", she found mentors who supported her journey.
"I found my place in [agriculture] and it's such an amazing industry, there's so many different facets to it and so many different areas you can be a part of and move through," she said.
While finding a romantic partner in a rural community of 2,000 people has its "challenges", Ms Marsh said dating is "always hard".
"You never know how things are going to play out, whether its outside the show or in the show, you always go on a date not knowing how its going to end," she said.
But for her, it was never about the show. She was glad to be able to meet the men who came to meet her and see how it would go.
"I didn't really have any expectations," Ms Marsh said.
"I went on to meet these men, if something happens amazing if something didn't that was okay too, because I think you've got to be realistic about dating in general.
"Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't."
While on the show, she hadn't given thought to how she would be perceived by audiences or worried about the fact that she was dating on national television.
"Everyone's going to have a different opinion and that's a really scary thought," Ms Marsh said.
"But I don't have control over what everyone thinks so I just had to go with what was happening at the time and you know, when you're there, it's your reality.
"I'm just really grateful for anyone that put their time aside, put their life on hold to come and meet me."
Since Farmer Wants A Wife has finished filming but not been televised yet, Ms Marsh couldn't speak too much about it. However, she had become good friends with the other four farmers on the show.
"I can't tell you anything about relationships or what happened, but I learnt a lot about myself and I got the most amazing friendships with the farmers who've become my family so I gained a lot from being on farmer wants a wife as well," she said.
Some of the dates on the show had been what she liked do at home while others were dates she had always hoped to go on.
Viewers will find out if any of the nine men Ms Marsh went on dates with were 'the one' when Farmer Wants A Wife airs on September 4.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
