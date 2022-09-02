Daily Liberal
Meet the Locals

From wards to weddings: Former Dubbo hospital manager finds success as a celebrant

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Wedding celebrant Peter Woodward at the Dubbo Botanic Gardens. Picture by Belinda Soole

After 40 years working in the healthcare system Dubbo local Peter Woodward was burned out. Not ready to retire just yet he decided to make a massive career change - becoming a civil celebrant.

