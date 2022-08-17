An elderly man riding his motorcycle in the far west of the state has been thrown from his bike and killed in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday.
At round 4pm on August 16, emergency services were called to Wanaaring Road, about 75km north of Wilcannia, following reports of a motorcycle crash.
NSW Police were told a 65-year-old rider was thrown from his motorcycle when it hit a rut in the unsealed road.
An off-duty doctor and paramedic rendered first-aid to the man, however, he could not be revived and died at the scene.
Officers attached to Barrier Police District established a crime scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
