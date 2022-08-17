Daily Liberal

Motorcycle rider in his 60s dead after being thrown from bike on a dirt road near Wilcannia

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:46am
A man in his 60s is dead after being thrown from his bike on a dirt road in the state's far west.

An elderly man riding his motorcycle in the far west of the state has been thrown from his bike and killed in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

