A fair compensation for farmers to host solar and wind transmission infrastructure for the national grid is needed to make clean and cheap energy widely available said Karin Stark, an advocate and expert of on-farm renewables.
Most farmers are starting to consider using renewable energy for farm operations as the prices of solar panels and batteries for energy storage are becoming affordable, Ms Stark said.
An example is agri-solar, a farming practice many farmers are adopting by combining agriculture and energy production, where they find substantial savings on energy expenses.
At least 12 farms are operating as agri-solar farms in NSW, Ms Stark said, including one just outside of Dubbo run by local farmer, Tom Warren.
Mr Warren hosts an 18-megawatt agri-solar farm in South Keswick grazing merino sheep and cattle underneath solar panels which produces electricity from the sun and sent to the national electricity grid.
Next week, Mr Warren will be presenting his agri-solar experience to farmers and energy providers at the third National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo at Albury NSW organised by Ms Stark in her capacity as member of the NSW Farmers' Energy Transition Working Group.
"More farmers are starting to consider renewables as the prices of solar and batteries continue to fall [while] prices of electricity and diesel continue to rise," Ms Stark said.
As farmers consider generating renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines, as well as hydroelectricity, Ms StarK said these are positive developments that assist break down the barriers on the adoption of renewable energy in farming.
"I am a strong believer in agrivoltaics or agri-solar...[its] keeping weeds down naturally and providing shade for the sheep in the heat of summer.
"Internationally, many countries combine cropping and horticulture with solar, with some crops like tomatoes doubling yields under panels.
"In Japan, a country which has naturally needed to innovate on stacking agriculture function for years grow 120 different crops under solar panels including rice, vegetables and fruits."
Ms Stark said at the South Keswick agri-solar farm run by Mr Warren, he was able to "increase the carrying capacity of his land, particularly in drought as the dew condensed watered rows of grass for his sheep to eat meaning he only had to buy food for them for three months of the two-year drought."
Farmers have been leading the way in reducing carbon emissions by the agriculture sector, according to the National Farmers Federation.
At least 63 percent of greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced and achieved between 1996 to 2013 by Australia's primary producers, the NFF said.
About 341 million hectares or 87 percent of land across Australia is devoted to grazing livestock by an estimated 65,000 farming businesses.
The Dubbo Solar Hub and Narromine Solar Hub built by Neoen are producing for local farmers a combined 25 megawatt power from 90,000 solar panels that can power at least 80,000 homes according to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency that funded the hubs with $4.95 million.
"We need more [electricity] transmission infrastructure to enable clean and cheap energy to make its way into the grid and benefit everyone in NSW," Ms Stark said.
"While I know some landholders are concerned about transmission lines through their properties, i do not believe it is the majority.
"For there to be a better understanding of how farming is impacted by easement and lines, and for payments to be made annually like a lease to those impacted by the infrastructure."
The Central West and Dubbo-Orana have designated areas for renewable energy production targets and infrastructure under the Renewable Energy Zone.
REZ has five zones that are producing more than 550 megawatts from wind and 1,400 megawatts from solar in NSW.
Consultations with local farmers and landowners have been ongoing since last year to enable the NSW government through Energy Co to build transmission networks across 20,000 square kilometres area across Central west and Dubbo-Orana rural towns.
"REZ will bring massive amounts of investment into our region and it is farmers who will host the vast majority of renewable energy infrastructure," Ms Stark said.
'Hosting this infrastructure brings huge opportunities for family farms to earn a secondary guaranteed income, supplementing on-farm incomes typically dependent on weather and climate."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
