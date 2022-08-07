A new $35 million complex for public sector workers in Dubbo slated for the CBD is expected to be an "inviting and connected place".
Plans for the "modern and efficient" five-storey building - known as the Dubbo Workplace Hub - was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council last month.
Advertisement
The proposed development at 37-39 Carrington Avenue will incorporate NSW government workers from 17 sites across Dubbo.
The application, prepared by Cox Architecture, says it will include collaborative office and meeting spaces, which will be available for internal and public use.
READ ALSO:
"The NSW Government has a vision to provide high quality, collaborative workspace for the people and employees of Dubbo and the Central Western Region," the development application stated.
"This building will be a new purpose-built public building comprising high quality office space, publicly accessibly outdoor space, on-site car parking and customer focussed service rooms."
There will be an external "pocket park" created in the space between the buildings and is imagined as a lush and cool green space for building users and the public. A "Green Heart" is also proposed and expected to provide a through site link from Brisbane Street to Carrington Avenue and Victoria Park.
"The intention is to have a destination green space in the CBD, harkening back to the Old Dubbo Gaol and Courthouse gardens," the development application stated.
"In contrast to these European style landscaped spaces, the Pocket Park has been designed with an Indigenous yarning circle at its core. The landscape design is for an inviting, connected place."
The development will also feature Indigenous repatriation 'Ready to return' spaces, and is serviced by two levels of basement car parking.
If approved the building is expected to be completed in 2024.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.