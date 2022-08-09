Daily Liberal

John Greenhill celebrates 50 years of working as an aviation engineer

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
August 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Greenhill working on an Airlink aeroplane in the workshop. Picture: Belinda Soole

John Greenhill is celebrating 50 years in aviation after dedicating over half of his life to working on keeping thousands of aircrafts safe and in the air.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.