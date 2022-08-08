Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson got exactly what he wanted from his side in their 4-2 win over Dubbo Bulls on Saturday evening.
Two of Dubbo's Western Premier League (WPL) sides met at No.1 Oval under lights in a battle which has become a fierce game between the pair of powerhouse clubs.
Advertisement
After losing 5-0 to Bulls earlier this year, Manson said prior to the game he was hoping his side would improve on the performance in question, something he believes they did.
"It was still a close match, I understand it was 4-2 but it really could have gone either way," he said.
"I think for once we started putting the ball in the back of the net which was the only thing we were lacking this season.
"We are excited, hopefully, we can go on to win the next few games and challenge for the top six."
Bailey McCabe, Dave Ferguson, Justin Gibson and Lockie Taylor all found the back of the net for Spurs but Manson was full of praise for a trio of players.
"It was a very composed goal, he made it look easy as he always does," he said of McCabe's goal.
"'Gibbo' (Gibson) he has only just come back and he scored so I was really happy about that.
"Having Jake Ferguson back, he has been off for about a month and he was just unreal.
"He is a freak of nature, he doesn't play for months, comes back and probably was one of the best players on the pitch."
READ ALSO:
Spurs' form has been indifferent at times this WPL season but Manson believes now they have next to their full-strength squad back, a push for the finals is not out of reach.
"Once we started getting the team and players back from last year it felt easy again," he said.
"Because we work hard for each other and it has been hard with different guys coming in and out week to week.
"The last few weeks we've had a consistent team so it shows the difference."
Sitting seventh on the ladder with just a few weeks remaining, every match is now vitally important for Spurs if they are to push to make the top six.
Spurs will now have just a few days off between matches, with Manson's men to hit the road on Wednesday night to take on Orange CYMS.
Advertisement
"It gets us within one point of Parkes if we win," Manson said.
"So hopefully we can do that, they've got a very hard run coming towards the end of the season too so hopefully we can get back up there."
Earlier on, Macquarie United put up a brave performance against Panorama with the score finishing 2-0 in favour of the latter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.