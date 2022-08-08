Daily Liberal

Orana Spurs defeated Dubbo Bulls 4-2 in their Western Premier League match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:36am, first published 3:00am
Dave Ferguson found the back of the net in Orana Spurs' 4-2 win over Dubbo Bulls. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson got exactly what he wanted from his side in their 4-2 win over Dubbo Bulls on Saturday evening.

