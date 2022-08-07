Daily Liberal

Dubbo CYMS defeated Macquarie Raiders 16-10 in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:01am, first published 7:08am
Dubbo CYMS have edged out Macquarie Raiders in an epic local derby on Sunday afternoon in the final round of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

