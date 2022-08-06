Daily Liberal

Country race meetings will now have more prizemoney on offer

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing NSW has recently increased prizemoney for country meetings including those at Dubbo Turf Club. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Trainers and owners around NSW received some wonderful news during the week after it was announced prizemoney would be increasing in all Country races.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.