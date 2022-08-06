Trainers and owners around NSW received some wonderful news during the week after it was announced prizemoney would be increasing in all Country races.
Last week, Racing NSW announced a $30 million increase in prizemoney with the minimum for all Country races being increased.
Now, Country TAB races will boast at least $27,000 in prizemoney while showcase meetings will have $35,000.
In addition to the prizemoney increase, two races at every Country showcase meeting will be restricted to trainers from the bush only, rewarding them rather than city trainers.
Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding AO told his organisation's media he believes Country racing deserves the increase.
"NSW Country racing is the bedrock of our industry, it is important therefore that we ensure the ongoing viability of country racing and the sustainability of our country trainers," he said.
It also good news for Country trainers who head to the city for highway or midway events with the prizemoney increasing to $120,000.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
