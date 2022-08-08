Daily Liberal

Dean Mirfin's Island Press won at Dubbo Turf Club on Sunday in the Cup Prelude

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
Dean Mirfin is confident Island Press could be a Country Championships contender after his impressive win in the Dubbo Gold Cup prelude on Sunday.

