NSW Police Strike Force Burria raids Trundle property seizing $80 million in cannabis

August 5 2022
Police have seized more than $80-million cannabis plants near Parkes. Picture: NSW Police

Police have seized more than $80 million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into cannabis cultivation near Parkes.

