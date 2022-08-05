It will be their biggest game of the year to date but Dubbo Demons coach Pete Martinoli is relaxed as ever as his side prepares to face the Bathurst Giants.
The Demons will host the Giants in the women's AFL Central West competition on Saturday, with the winner of the match likely to take out the minor premiership.
After several seasons undefeated, the Giants have lost twice to Dubbo this season in their four meetings and Martinoli said his side are up for the match.
"It's obviously one of those games where we are playing for the top spot and the minor premiership as well as potentially getting that week off in the finals," he said.
"Every game at this time of year is important, you want to keep your run of form going heading into the finals and keep that momentum.
"We've got a fair few of the youth girls playing as well.
"We've got a bit of youth coming through which is always a bonus as well just our experience.
"It's going to be a pretty well-rounded side I reckon."
As many as four of Dubbo Junior AFL's youth girls side will play in the match including Molly Mayall.
Having already handed debuts to three youth girls players in 2022, Martinoli said it is an experience he believes never gets old.
"The look on Molly's face when I asked if she was playing on Saturday and she was excited to say yes," he said.
"Just that look of excitement (was great), it obviously means a lot to her to be able to play her first game.
"The other three have played a few games so they are a bit more used to it, it's definitely a feeling I still enjoy watching that excitement for people wanting to step up."
The Demons are currently on a five-game winning streak after not losing a match since the Giants got the better of them in June at South Dubbo Oval.
While he would love to beat them on Saturday, Martinoli knows the must-win match for the side isn't coming for another few weeks.
"We are sitting at two-a-piece, we've both won one and lost one at the opposition's home ground," he said.
"It really is the decider of who could potentially take out the year but I've been saying for a few weeks now we only have to beat the Giants once more this year.
"We need to make sure that is in September."
The men's Tier 1 and 2 sides will also host the Giants during the day, with a finals spot on the line for the former.
Equal on points on the ladder, the Demons and Giants will face each other on Saturday in a match which will likely decide second place, a position which will come with a home final also.
Play begins with the Tier 2 men's match at 11am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
