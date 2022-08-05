Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons will host Bathurst Giants in three AFL Central West grades

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Demons midfielder Kaitlyn Waldie has been one standouts in the competition so far this year. Picture: Amy McIntyre

It will be their biggest game of the year to date but Dubbo Demons coach Pete Martinoli is relaxed as ever as his side prepares to face the Bathurst Giants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.