Forbes Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh knows his side is capable of causing some damage in the finals regardless of whether they finish in the top two or not.
The Magpies will host Nyngan Tigers on Sunday in the final Peter McDonald Premiership regular season round, with a top two spot on the line for Forbes.
Forbes trail Macquarie Raiders by just a single point and a win for the Magpies could mean they finish second behind Dubbo CYMS in the Group 11 pool.
Greenhalgh is hoping his side can do enough to get over Nyngan and give themselves a chance of making the top two, something which has been discussed within the group.
"It was a little bit of a goal we set, we let a couple of games slip from us that we thought we could win," he said.
"It's come down to results but we can only worry about ours, we hope to build week to week now.
"We are looking for a strong performance against an unpredictable Nyngan side."
Making the top two would be a massive boost for Forbes, the result would mean they get two chances in the finals whereas finishing third would mean every match is sudden death.
Over the last few rounds, Forbes has been solid and continuing to build into things at the right time of the season.
Greenhalgh believes their recent string of form has come down to the work they have been doing without the ball.
"We have just been breaking things down and trying to simplify things," he said.
"It comes from our defence which has been solid the last couple of games.
"We know we can frustrate teams if our defence is right, it's what we've been working on lately and hopefully we can score some points off the back of it."
Forbes and Nyngan are no strangers to each other so far this season after playing a 16-all draw back in round eight.
Even though the Tigers are out of finals contention, Greenhalgh knows Sunday's match won't be an easy one by any means.
"They are a bit of bogey side for us," he said.
"They always tend to I don't know if they rise against us or we don't play our best footy against them but we had a draw with them out there earlier this year.
"They are coming here with a team I guess, they have forfeited reserve grade which is disappointing for our boys.
"They haven't been able to string a couple of weeks of footy together but obviously they are going to play the top 17 (players) they've got.
"We need to be on because we can fall away against Nyngan for some reason."
Over the last half of the season, Forbes backrower Charlie Lennon has emerged as a try-scoring machine and Greenhalgh believes the youngster has a bright future.
"He is a good young kid Charlie," he said.
"He is only 20 years old and he's got a pretty big future in the game whether he goes back to Sydney or goes somewhere in the bush.
"He is a good young kid with a good family so he is going to be dangerous for us come semi-final time."
Kick off is at 2:30pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
