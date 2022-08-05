Daily Liberal

Forbes Magpies will host Nyngan Tigers in the final Peter McDonald Premiership round

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:00am
Forbes Magpies backrower Charlie Lennon has been brilliant since coming into the side. Picture: Renee Powell

Forbes Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh knows his side is capable of causing some damage in the finals regardless of whether they finish in the top two or not.

