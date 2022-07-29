Anticipation is building ahead of Dubbo's first ever Mulletfest with the event just under a month away.
The charity event will be held at the Commercial Hotel on August 20 and will showcase some of the best mullets going around Dubbo.
Founder of Mulletfest Laura Johnson said the hype around the event is building as the organisation aims to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
"We are certainly in the countdown now for Dubbo's first ever Mulletfest which is super exciting," she said.
"All the Dubbo locals know they are back and they really are everywhere.
"Our biggest message is don't be nervous, we are easy to get along with and it's good fun plus laughs."
Calub Cook, best known for his exploits with the Dubbo Roos was one of the many locals who were nominated by a mate to take part in the fundraiser.
Mr Cook sports what Ms Johnson called 'the unicorn of mullets' and said anyone who is considering nominating should do so.
"I think the most important part of Mulletfest is the people and cheering on someone you know," he said.
"If you know someone with a mullet who is a little bit nervous, convincing them to come and join isn't that scary.
"They can come have a few drinks, a laugh and they are on stage for all of 20 seconds.
"We shake our hair, take some photos and then you are done."
Currently, approximately 30 participants have entered Mulletfest with entrants ranging from children all the way through to adults.
Even animals have begun to display their own mullets and Ms Johnson said it really is a fun day.
"It's not stressful, like I said when you are cheering for someone you know it is certainly a lot more passionate," he said.
"We are doing it all for charity and the Mark Hughes Foundation which is a cause very close to our hearts."
Anyone interested in signing up for Mulletfest can find more information here.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
