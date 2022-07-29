Since the AFL Central West draw was released earlier this year, the Dubbo Demons have had Saturday's fixture, in particular, circled with the club to celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Playing at their beloved South Dubbo Oval, the Demons will host Bathurst Bushrangers in all three senior grades in front of some legendary former players.
After being initially formed in 1981, the Demons did not actually play their first game until the following year and club president Tom Skinner knows it is a big weekend for many reasons.
"It's a very good weekend for the club to celebrate 40 years of AFL in the Central West and the Dubbo Demons actually playing as well," he said.
"It's great to be able to do it and not have COVID-19 interruptions.
"It's Joe Hedger's 100th game as well so it's a bit of a milestone.
"Hopefully we can have a good weekend in the park and get a few wins.
"Obviously we've got the top team again in the Bushrangers, it's good to test ourselves against the best if we want to be the best. We had a very close game against them last time so hopefully, we can reverse the result."
Saturday will be Demons midfielder Joe Hedger's 100th first-grade game for the club and Skinner admitted he has enjoyed watching the pocket rocket grow over the years.
"He came in as a little kid, there was nothing of him when he first started playing as a 16-year-old," he said.
"He has matured, he is one of our key midfielders and always puts his heart out on the field for us.
"He busts his butt weekend in and week out as well as coaching the ressies.
"He is a great club man, I'm very glad for his 100th game to be this weekend."
Coming off a win last weekend against Orange, the Demons could be in for their biggest test before finals against the Bushies, a side which has already secured a minor premiership and will host the grand final.
Hosting the undefeated Tier 1 Bushrangers, Dubbo came within three points of defeating them a month ago but fell away in the final quarter and Skinner believes Saturday's match will be another tough encounter.
"We've got them here and then away in the last round," he said.
"If we can get a win here it will give us the confidence and show everyone that they can be beaten.
"We probably let them get away with one last time, we led for three quarters and then I don't know what happened in the last one but they stole it from us.
"Even after the game a few of their blokes said they were lucky."
While the three AFL Central West senior games will be vitally important for the Demons, there will also be a fourth match taking place on Saturday.
The club is holding an over 35s game for former players or spectators who have always wanted to give the game a go.
Skinner said he was looking forward to having a look at a few people who have talked a big game in recent years.
"There a few older blokes who haven't actually played the game before who are going to give it a go," he said.
"There are a few blokes who often tell us how good they are and it will be a chance to show their skills.
"It will also be a reminder of how old their bodies have gotten because footy is a hard game to keep playing as you get older.
"So being an over 35s it will test a few of the old boys out but it should be fun.
A BBQ will be running all day at the oval as will a licensed bar for spectators and players alike.
Saturday's action kicks off at 11am with a Tier 2 men's match followed by the women's and Tier 1 men's.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
