Daily Liberal

Harness racing participant Phoebe Betts retires her first love - Snoop Stride

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Betts retires the first horse she ever owned, Snoop Stride. Picture: Amy Rees

Young harness racing participant Phoebe Betts is off to a great start in her career and it's all thanks to a special horse named Snoop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.