More than 300 of the best gymnasts from across NSW will be in Dubbo over the weekend for the Central West Region WAG Regional Championships.
Hosted by Ignite Gymnastics, the regional championships will act as a pathway for gymnasts from level one to 10 to continue furthering their skills.
Advertisement
For some gymnasts, the two-day event which begins on Saturday will act as a state titles qualifier and Ignite's Stacey Dyball said it is an exciting opportunity for the club to host such an event.
"It's really good for our small club," she said.
"We only have 300 gymnasts ourselves so to have people from other towns is great."
READ ALSO:
Gymnasts are both levels three and four will be able to qualify for the state titles following their performance on the weekend.
Mudgee, Orange, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Yass, Griffith and Boorowa will all be represented across the weekend as will Dubbo.
"We have 75 kids from our club ranging from level one to seven competing," she said.
The weekend's event will be the first of two big meetings for Dubbo with the Central West Region GFA Regional Championships and TeamGym qualifier also to be held in town.
PCYC Dubbo will host the event on August 13 with entries still open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.