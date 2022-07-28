Daily Liberal

Ignite Gymnastics will host the regional gymnastics championships this weekend

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ignite Gymnastics will hold the Central West Region WAG Regional Championships. Picture: Supplied

More than 300 of the best gymnasts from across NSW will be in Dubbo over the weekend for the Central West Region WAG Regional Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.