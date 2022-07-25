Teen charged for alleged vehicle theft in state's north

A 16-year-old has been charged as part of an investigation into an alleged vehicle theft in the state's north west.
Strike Force Waldo was established in July to investigate property offences throughout Central North police district.
About 4.45am on Friday, July 8 police responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Harris Street in Bourke. NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
Police began an investigation and established the vehicle was stolen earlier that day from a home on Bourke Street at Brewarrina.
Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Bourke at 6.30pm on July 23, and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
He was taken to Bourke Police Station and charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The teen was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Sunday, where he was given conditional bail to appear before a children's court on August 1.
Investigations will continue under Strike Force Waldo.
The Strike Force consists of detectives and officers from the Central North Police District, Western Region Enforcement Squad, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Youth Command and the Dog Unit.
Anyone with information to assist officers attached to Strike Force Waldo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
