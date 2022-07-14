Zone 4 used their hometown advantage to perfection at the recent NSW Junior 7-a-side State Championships after being named Overall Champions.
The two-day event was held at Club Dubbo during the week and Zone 4 grey which consists of bowlers from around the Central West came out on top.
Advertisement
Club Dubbo's Anthony Brown said the homegrown bowlers should be impressed with their efforts.
"It was a great achievement," he said.
"The kids have put a lot of work in, John Rotus has done a lot of work.
"He is on the state junior committee but has a lot of influence in Zone 4, he did a bit of training with them."
While Zone 4 entered two teams, Brown admitted it wouldn't have been the case regularly but he knows the future is bright for bowls around the region.
"We've got a pretty good junior base," he said.
"It's not as good as it used to be, we used to have 50-odd juniors but it has dropped.
"It's the same across the whole state, three zones didn't put a team and there are 16 zones from NSW.
"We had two teams in from Zone 4 and it was the ACT's first year this year.
READ ALSO:
"They've never played before but played this year."
It was the fours final which proved decisive for Zone 4 grey as they took out the gold medal match and an extra 20 points to their overall total to finish on 50.
Zone 16 won the pairs goal medal and finished second in the overall standings on 48 something which had several people at the venue a little nervous.
"There was (a few nervous people)," Brown said.
"It came down to the fourth game between Zone 16 and Zone 7.
"If Zone 16 won it would've had to go to a countback and I don't know how they do it."
Advertisement
The Zone 4 green team finished eighth out of the 16 sides, an impressive effort considering they had twice as many bowlers competing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.