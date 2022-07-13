Some of the best junior bowlers from across the state stepped out onto the greens at Club Dubbo this week as part of the NSW Junior 7-a-side State Championships.
Bowlers aged from nine through 17 graced the greens at Club Dubbo on July 12/13 with the event being a huge success for the club.
Club Dubbo bowls coordinator Anthony Brown believes the event is a great thing for the sport in town.
"It's huge for Dubbo and the surrounding areas to have so many kids playing bowls,"
"There are over 120 kids here so it's good for the sport here in Dubbo."
On Wednesday, the finals for the singles, pairs and fours were held in windy and overcast conditions at Dubbo.
The Western region side won the competition in 2021 and Brown believes they will go close to doing so again this year.
"The local kids are going really well," he said.
"We are the defending champions, so we won this last year.
"So it's probably going to be between us and zone 16 to see who wins it.
"You get so many points for each discipline."
Club Dubbo was full of bowlers and spectators with Brown admitting some of the former will stay around for an extra day.
"It's been enormous for the club, we've got another day tomorrow (Thursday) with our local tournament," he said.
"We've got 70-odd kids staying for it so it's great for the club."'
It is a big year for those at Club Dubbo with the International Fours festival to be held later in November and Brown is happy with how things are looking for the event.
"That's going really well, everyone can't wait for November," he said.
"Plus we recently had the state pennants back in March with over 100 bowlers as well."
Zone 3's Dustin Allen took out the single's final over Ryan Klen from Zone 12 with the final score of 21-15.
Bowls NSW's Billy Johnson said the organisation has loved being in Dubbo during the week.
"We had 14 teams from around NSW and for the first time we are having an ACT side,"
"These sides compete in a single, pairs and fours competition over two days.
"On day one we had sectional play for the rounds then had the finals on day two.
"All the teams are participating on day two and are competing for first place through to 14th.
"We've got 100 juniors here on the greens at Club Dubbo."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
