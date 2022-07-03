Daily Liberal

The Duck Creek Picnic Races were held on Saturday afternoon

By Col Hodges
July 3 2022 - 12:30am
Rodney Robb had several winners at the Duck Creek races on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Belinda Soole

Rodger Waters who has stables on his property at Wantabadgery and trains his team at nearby Wagga Wagga won the Nyngan Toyota Duck Creek Picnic Cup on Saturday with Kaipaki.

