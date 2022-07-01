TEAM LISTS: Raiders without captain for clash with improving Cowboys

Saturday, July 2
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Brydon Ramien, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 TBC, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Riley Wake, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Tom Stimpson, 17 Mitchell Cleary. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
MAGPIES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Zeke Hartwig, 4 Coopa Martin, 5 Apolosi Tuiloma, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Hadrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Martin Herbert, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Dawson Nanai, 16 Charlie Lennon, 17 Ben Maguire, 18 Tom Hopkins, 19 Aaron Wykamp, 20 Jake Stenhouse. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
Sunday, July 3
Larkin Oval, Nyngan (league tag kicks off 11am)
TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 Terrance Ryan, 4 Sonny Knight, 18 Clinton Edwards, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Josh Bermingham, 8 Michael Stark, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Cale Dunn, 12 Cameron Bourke, 13 Hewett Haycock; Bench: 14 Aidan Bermingham, 15 Jackson Cox, 16 Cooper Ryan, 17 Kopolagi Alofipo. Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
SPACEMEN: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valatakai, 4 Jim Ratulolo, 5 Ponepate Musanami, 6 Joey Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Benny Cokanasiga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Cody Crisp, 15 TBC, 16 Will Wardle, 18 Tikoko Noke. Captain-coach: Jack Creith
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
RAIDERS: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 Carl Ralph, 21 Corey Cox, 5 Eric Fernando, 6 Blake Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Zac Williams, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Filisione Pauta; Bench: 14 Tristan Delany, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 Johnny Mafiti, 17 Seaun Stanley. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
COWBOYS: 1 Tony Clevin, 2 Cooper Taylor, 3 Warren Peachey, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Robert Gilbert, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Timmy Boney, 8 Nate Lindsay, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Mac Dutfield, 11 Justin Toomey-White,12 Jake Newman, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Ben Bruce, 15 Jade Hooper, 16 Elijah Colliss, 20 Kenny Everson. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Saturday, July 2
At Wade Park, Orange (under 15s starts 12pm)
CYMS: 1.Lachie Munro 2. Isaac Lettice 3. Dion Jones 4. Marcel Ikinofo 5. Jordan Clarke 6. Joey Lasagavibau 7. Daniel Mortimer 8. Cam Jones 9. Pat Williams 10. Curtis Cantwell 11. Ethan Bereyne 12. Alex McMillan 13. Liam Kennedy; Bench: 14. Liam Wilson 15. Nick Murphy 16. Nick Law 17. Will Cusack. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock 2. Derryn Clayton 3. Matthew Ranse 4. Jackson Brien 5. Matt Beattie 6. Mitchell Squire 7. Blake Fitzpatrick 8. Luke Single 9. Hayden Bolam 18. Zachary Merritt 11. Joshua Belfanti 12. Cooper Akroyd 13. Jackson Vallis; Bench: 14. Jack O'Neill 15. Nicholas Booth 16. Caleb Wardman 17. Jack Mackey. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
At Tony Luchetti Oval, Lithgow (first grade starts 2.30pm)
WORKIES: 1. Donovan Peters 2. Ryan Bilby 3. Unavailable 4. Jesse Laualua 5. Ben Alderson 6. Greg Alderson 7. Josh Howarth 8. Tayler Davidson 9. Isaac Thompson 10. Ryan Richardson 11. Ryan Jervis 12. Grant Rhodes 13. Travis Dukes 15. Jack Smith 17. Tom Fraser. Captain-coach: Greg Alderson
MAGPIES: 1. Darcy Howard 2. Thomas Thaux 3. Charlie Jeffries 4. Zac Browne 5. Mitchell Hatch 6. Thomas Rose 7. Jack Nobes 8. Blake Duncombe 9. Brendan Tidswell 10. William Ingram 11. Bobby Jeffries 12. David Doran 13. Toby Apps 14. Thomas Negus 15. Josh Newling 16. TBA 17. Jacob Haeata. Captain-coach: Jack Nobes
Sunday, July 3
At Glen Willow, Mudgee (first grade kick-off 2.30pm)
DRAGONS: 1. Nathan Orr 2. Unavailable 3. Corin Smith 4. Jake Durrant 5. Charlie Clayton 6. Jack Littlejohn 7. Pacey Stockton 8. Unavailable 9. Jake Gale 10.U Unavailable 11. Hudson Brown 12. Chad Chandler 13. Ben Thompson 14. Hayden Taylor. 15. Luke Moody 16. Hamish Bryant 17. Cody Godden. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn
HAWKS: 1. Ryan Manning 2. Chris Anderson 3. Jess Buchan 4. Waqasaqa Qiolevo 18. Marika Turagaiviu 6. Ben Blimka 7. Matt Boss 8. Jack Gersbach 9. Alex Prout 10 Mitch Gallagher 11 Rakai Tuheke 12 Harry Gersbach 13 Nathan Potts 14. Jarrod Morgan 15. Marlin Pollock 16. Glenn Maxwell 21. Deryne McKenzie. Coach: Shane Rodney.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
