Even with seven players backing up from State of Origin duties, the Penrith Panthers were still too good for the Sydney Roosters on Friday night in their round 16 NRL premiership match.
It was a chilly night at BlueBet Stadium but the Panthers were just a class above the Roosters, eventually winning 26-18.
Following the match, Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo admitted his side was not going to take the 10th-placed Roosters lightly.
"We never thought it was going to be an easy game," he said.
"Where they are on the ladder doesn't reflect the team that they are, they are really good.
"We understood that we would have to be good."
Yeo and the other NSW representatives were impressive for the Panthers in the match, with the Panthers skipper happy with their efforts.
"All the origin boys are leaders within the group so we had to make sure we were leading regardless of what was going on," he said.
"I thought it was really good tonight."
With seven players in the Panthers squad recently representing NSW, Penrith coach Ivan Cleary was pleased with the commitment the players have shown to juggling their representative and club duties.
"I thought our origin boys should be commended," he said.
"They've got such a big game coming up and go into camp on Monday, most of them haven't really been in that position before.
"They all did a great job."
Matt Burton and the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs could not make it three wins in a row as they were defeated by the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.
A water-soaked CommBank Stadium played host to the match and once again Burton's boot was on full display causing havoc for the Sharks' back three.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they struggled to score points against a determined Sharks outfit.
Kotoni Staggs' Brisbane Broncos also dropped their match against the North Queensland Cowboys, with the latter winning 40-26.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
