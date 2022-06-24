Extra long wait times at local medical centres have made some Dubbo residents resort to appointments with general practitioners (GPs) in other cities.
A survey conducted by Daily Liberal had more than 50 local respondents. The majority of residents confirmed they had to wait a long time to book GP appointments, with more than half consulting GPs in other cities.
One of the respondents, Joshua Shields, has lived in Dubbo for 23 years. He says the last few years have proved healthcare to be inaccessible for his family, as well as his employees.
The family has flown to Sydney on "multiple occasions" for doctors appointments, be it general check ups or specialist visits.
"It's not ideal. We had to [take] flights to Sydney or [consult] via telehealth with doctors in Sydney and things like that because it's hard," he said.
Mr Shields has tried booking appointments at every medical centre and private practice in Dubbo.
"I was about to try again and say 'Can I go on a waiting list and just call me even if it's in two years time?'. That will save me from having to go to Sydney to get a doctor in two years. I would be happy with that," he said.
"That's how bad it is."
Mr Shields has witnessed extraordinary wait times over the phone and in person to see a GP.
"[I've waited] maybe five to six hours. I think we've done eight too before," he said.
The Dubbo father says he visits the Western Plains Medical Centre for repeat prescriptions, but sometimes doctors would not have time to attend to those requests either.
Mr Shields runs a crane hire business and says GP shortages have made workplace medicals "very challenging". He has had to fly his employees out to Sydney and Brisbane for appointments.
"[People] that work for me are looking at bringing their families here," he said.
"Everything else is top notch in Dubbo, but the downfall is it's hard to get an appointment with a doctor," he said.
In his experience, all the long term GPs in Dubbo are turning people away to avoid taking new patients.
"Their books are shut or you've got to wait for five hours at the medical centre or the hospital to see a GP," he said.
"A lot of the time now, the Western Plains Medical Centre say they've got long lines.
"If you've got a genuine issue, it's not a place you would go to. I think most people would say that."
Member for Parkes and former Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton previously said the federal government had designed a number of innovative and targeted programs to incentivise doctors to move to and remain working in regional, rural and remote towns.
However, president of the General Practice Registrars Australia Dr Antony Bolton told Daily Liberal the programs do not address systemic barriers that have contributed to the GP workforce shortage across the country.
"Official figures reveal that the number of junior doctors applying to train as GPs has been declining for years. Many choose other specialities because they know general practice is under enormous pressure," he said.
"Medicare is inadequately funded, leaving GPs to deal with a rebate schedule that does not reflect the cost of providing high-quality and often complex patient care."
Dr Bolton said GPs in training have additional challenges. They were paid lesser than their hospital-based counterparts and other specialties.
"They are also required to move across settings as part of their training, they do not have access to benefits such as paid parental leave or accrued annual leave," he said.
He said training programs must be properly funded so that trainees could receive quality and safe training placements.
"These underpinning issues must be resolved at a national level to ensure that all patients receive quality health care in their own communities," Dr Bolton said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
