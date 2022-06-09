Police investigating after car theft, attempted main street robbery

Police are investigating after an aggravated break-in and an attempted robbery at Dubbo.
Between 10pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, an unknown person entered a home on Gipps Street and stole a silver Mitsubishi ASX.
At roughly 6.15am on Thursday, a woman was entering her car after using an ATM on Macquarie Street when a man grabbed her.
Following a short struggle, the man fled the location empty-handed in the stolen silver Mitsubishi ASX.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into both incidents.
Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have CCTV or dash cam vision from the area to contact Dubbo Police Station (02) 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
