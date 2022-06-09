Daily Liberal

Peter McDonald Premiership: Forbes will take on Parkes this weekend.

By Renee Powell
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Greenhalgh will be key for Forbes this weekend when they take on rivals Parkes. Picture: Nick Guthrie

Game on, Parkes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.