Dubbo Airport allows for residents an easier journey to and from Sydney, Newcastle, Ballina, interstate and beyond.
Last week Rex Airlines caused a stir when they announced that flights to five regional centres would cease on June 30, including flights to and from Bathurst.
Two other NSW regional routes would pend further review.
The impacted centres are Bathurst in NSW's Central West; Grafton and Ballina in NSW's Northern Rivers and Lismore on the state's north east, and Kangaroo Island in South Australia.
Rex's Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said, Rex had faithfully serviced most of these routes for 20 years and some of them for more than 30 years by Rex's predecessor Kendell and Hazelton.
"So it is with a really heavy heart that we have to announce the cessation of services in an effort to improve Rex's financial performance," he said.
"Qantas' well-publicised predatory actions on Rex's regional routes have meant that Rex no longer has the ability to cross subsidise these marginal routes".
Rex's remaining regional network will be closely monitored and further adjustments could be announced in the coming months.
Qantas has hit back at claims that they're launching new regional routes is aggressive predatory behaviour designed to hurt Rex.
"The Qantas Group has launched more than 50 new domestic and regional routes over the past two years, only 10 of which have been operated by Rex," a spokesperson said.
"The reality is that Qantas services have been welcomed by regional communities as providing competition and flexibility."
