Dubbo Australian Rules players will have the opportunity to learn from one of the game's best ruckmen with former AFL star Shane Mumford to visit the Western region next week. Mumford will attend training sessions in Dubbo (June 2), Orange (June 1) and Bathurst (May 31) next week while also attending sportsperson's evenings with the Castlereagh Hotel to host the former GWS Giants, Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats star. AFL Central West Competition and Development Coordinator Casey White believes it is an amazing opportunity for junior players. "With the limited face-to-face access that regions have had to elite players over the past few seasons, to have someone with Shane's involvement make the trip out mid-season is exciting," he said. READ ALSO: "Our local GWS GIANTS Development Squad will get a fantastic opportunity to learn from Shane at one of their sessions, something none of our previous squads have received. They will have 45 minutes to receive coaching, discuss Shane's journey to the AFL, and prepare themselves for the next level of footy that they are aiming for." Mumford will also visit schools in the region with Orana Heights Public School and Barrabadine Christian School to host the ex-player. During his three days in the Western area, Mumford will visit approximately 450 school children as well as 300 junior participants, while also giving senior players and community members the chance to meet him at the Castlereagh Hotel. Anyone looking for tickets or information can contact the Castlereagh Hotel.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/0b8ad152-3a94-4b52-8666-15fd9b5d6fac.png/r15_21_288_175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg