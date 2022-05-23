sport, local-sport,

In a perfect world, Dubbo FC goalkeeper Hayden Williams would have been celebrating a third successive clean sheet on Saturday night. That wasn't the case, but Williams wasn't fazed as the main thing was his side won again. After 3-0 and 5-0 wins over Orange CYMS and Orana Spurs respectively, the Bulls made it three victories in a hectic six-day period by downing Lithgow 2-1 in a hard-fought contest at Hans Claven Oval. The result, while not the most eye-catching the Bulls have recorded, was enough to move the side into fourth spot on the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder. "I don't think it helped that we played three games in six days," Williams said, the Spurs game having been played midweek after a round two postponement. "I think everyone was on their last legs. It was a pretty big ask so it didn't help us but sometimes you've got to get those hard-fought wins and we did. "We'll take the three points and move on." READ ALSO: - NRL inspires and helps ensure western talent production will continue - Rabbitohs ready to return as strong country support eases the pain again - 'I love it': Wighton savours victorious western homecoming While Lithgow often struggles on the road, they came out with real intent against the Bulls on Saturday night. The hosts were under pressure and conceded their first goal in more than 180 minutes, but stout defence from then on and strikes from Kobe Rapley and Gareth Williams secured all three points. "You'd take a clean sheet every day of the week but the goal they scored was a scrappy one on our behalf," Williams said. "There was probably a few of us at fault and we spoke about it and fixed it and they didn't put another one past us. That's all you can ask." Bulls endured a patchy start to the season and while Williams is certain there's plenty more gears the side can find, momentum is starting to build. Much of the success has been built on strength at the back, and the keeper praised off-season recruit Toby Spora and centre-back partner James Leonard after the Lithgow win. "Toby Spora, he slotted into the central defence really well," he said. "He's got a great voice and is calm ands everything you want in a centre back. "That's been really good to pick up a guy you can drop straight in and fit the mould. And James Leonard has been doing it for years so he knows what's expected of him and produces week in, week out." The WPL top three of Panorama, Bathurst 75 and Orange Waratahs all won on the weekend. The Bulls are one point off Waratahs and will head to Orange next weekend for what shapes as the match of the round. Panorama will be at home against the last-placed Orange CYMS while Bathurst 75 heads to Dubbo to take on Macquarie United. The Bulls are two points ahead of fifth-placed Parkes heading into round eight.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/32e2a03a-2a30-4532-ae64-04f45b6bf396.JPG/r0_893_7412_5081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg