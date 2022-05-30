Results of a NSW parliament inquiry into the mobile speed camera safety program says it could be improved by having more signage.
Speeding fines skyrocketed across Dubbo and the region last year after the NSW government announced changes to the state's mobile speed camera program in 2020. Part of the change involved removing portable warning signs, and reducing markings on detection vehicles.
After months of backlash and accusations of revenue raising, the decision was partially reversed in December 2021 when the NSW government announced 'your speed has been checked' signs would sit atop the vans.
In Dubbo this year until April alone, data from Revenue NSW shows 1243 motorists have been caught speeding on mobile speed cameras costing people $244,405.
This is compared to last year in the same four months which saw 874 motorists clocked speeding, costing $130,408.
But a parliamentary inquiry into the mobile speed camera system has suggested the reversal go one step further and re-introduce the advance warning signs.
In its report tabled last week, the Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety found that making the state's mobile speed camera system "more overt" would encourage people to drive safer and make the camera program fairer.
Committee chair, Lou Amato said more than 1400 submissions were made to the inquiry, which he believed demonstrated the public's "deep concern" about the way mobile speed cameras operate.
"More needs to be done to let people know that mobile speed cameras are about making our roads safer and are not about revenue raising," Mr Amato said.
The committee heard that many road users want mobile speed camera operations to be more overt for a number of reasons, including that signs educate drivers in real time of the speed limit and encourage them to slow down safely.
The committee put forward 18 recommendations for the NSW mobile speed camera system.
As well as making the signage more prevalent and overt, the inquiry also recommended increasing public understanding of why speed vehicles are placed in certain locations and exactly how revenue from fines is spent.
"The mobile speed camera program's success relies on ongoing public support and an understanding of its purpose to save lives," Mr Amato said.
Improved awareness of how fine revenue is spent was also seen as a way to improve public understanding about the program. Other speed management measures, and the disadvantage caused by speeding fines were also considered by the committee.
"The mobile speed camera program has a role to play in keeping drivers safe. It is hoped that this report will help make the program fairer and improve community understanding about its role to save lives," Mr Amato said.
According to the NSW government, mobile speed cameras lead to a crash reduction across the state's entire road network by providing a general deterrence against speeding.
A response from the government is expected by November 19.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
