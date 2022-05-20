news, local-news,

A Gilgandra man is off the road for six months after he was caught driving while banned twice within two weeks. Peter Clarence Napper was before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday - the day his disqualification was due to end - when he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified. The 23-year-old was spotted driving a blue Ford falcon on Raymond Street when he was pulled over by police at about 2pm on March 13 this year. After producing a negative roadside breath test, Napper handed his licence to police and revealed it had been disqualified. According to court documents the licence had been disqualified from November last year until March this year after a mid-range drink driving charge. READ MORE COURT AND CRIME: Two-and-a-half weeks later on March 30 Napper was driving a maroon Honda on Erskine Street in Dubbo when he saw police and sped off. Police activated their warning signs to stop him in relation to his speed when he pulled over into a service station area. Officers pulled up behind Napper and asked him for his licence when he told them he was disqualified. He provided police with an expired copy of his driver's licence. In court defence lawyer Rachel Waugh said while her client's traffic history did not assist him in court, she submitted he had a minimal criminal antecedence. The court heard Napper's partner was pregnant and undergoing a number of medical issues when he decided to drive to get groceries and other items. Supported by medical documents tendered in court, Ms Waugh said Napper's need for a licence was high in circumstances where he would be the sole driver for his partner for at least six weeks after their child is born. "There's certainly a need for licence, where both parties will need to go to Sydney for significant period of time. They've been advised by medical practitioner's that Mr Napper's partner will need a c-section, and will be unable to drive for six weeks or more depending on any other complication that may arise," she said. Ms Waugh asked Magistrate Theresa Hamilton to consider not imposing a conviction to allow Napper to demonstrate to the court he's able to adhere to court orders. However, Magistrate Hamilton said he showed a "complete disregard" for the disqualification order offending twice in just 17 days. "If there were only one charge I might be minded to extend some leniency. But he drove again within two weeks driving, and on the second occasion it was the manner of driving which brought him to the attention of police," she said. Napper was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months from May 17.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/48b13775-d744-4a03-912a-315c1399748d.JPG/r0_166_5568_3312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg