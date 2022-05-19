news, local-news,

Savannah Coddington will have the opportunity to make new connections in the agriculture industry after recently being accepted into LEAD Scholarship Program. The LEAD (Learn, Evolve, Apply and Develop) program provides a pathway for women to participate and evolve in the agriculture industry while also being innovative. Ms Coddington was one of two people selected for the program and could not have been more grateful. "I was very humbled to get the award, I saw all the applications who came in from previous years and there were some quality applications," she said. "When my idea and application got picked I was very I wouldn't say surprised because I definitely had faith in my idea but very humbled." The scholarships are valued at more than $12,000 each and will also involve an educational package, something which has Ms Coddington excited. READ ALSO: "Pretty well it's going be a great platform to share my ideas and story while also expanding my knowledge and network," she said. "I guess that's the summarised version of what I'm looking forward to." Ms Coddington is currently a HR and Work Health & Safety coordinator at Delta Agribusiness and said her employers were the people to suggest to her about applying. "The program was advertised internally through Delta Ag amongst the women and we were encouraged to apply," she said. "There were a few of us who applied so it's the FMC Lead program it does advertise the involvement of women so it's good that a heap of women within our company also got involved." To apply, Ms Coddington and the others had to write a 1000-word essay and record a two-minute video. The new scholarship recipient also admitted she is lucky to work in a organisation like Delta Ag. "It's a very supportive environment, we are always trying to help each other, grow our networks and promote ourselves within the company," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/0bc1b68f-fcf2-4c78-b206-8572ce918f25.jpg/r9_564_4021_2831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg