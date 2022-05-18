news, local-news, Pub Test, 2022 federal election, Australian politics, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese, high cost of living

We've enlisted a panel of undecided locals who are putting the claims and spin each week through 'the pub test'. This week we've asked our panellists two important questions. Q1: Based on the election policies and promises you've heard during the election campaign, what's the number one issue that will decide the way you vote on Saturday? Why? Ian Wray, volunteer and social justice advocate: I am most concerned about cost of living and how the average person is falling behind. Wages need to rise, the cost of everything is going up and people's income is not keeping up with inflation. Both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese are not popular and both of them do not impress me. But you need to decide who you are supporting. I will never give support to minor parties. The government has shown they can support us through major events but I cannot support their present way of thinking allowing people to access their super was the last straw. It was to support a comfortable retirement with an ever-increasing older population it means the younger people will be supporting a large older population which means long-term higher taxes to fund our old age. Pension is not very clever. Lorna Brennan, educator and welfare advocate: I am truly disgusted with the way politicians are constantly trying to get one up on each other both between and within parties. There are so many pressing issues they make my head spin. There really is no time and place for arguing and debating over things like housing shortages, aged care, and cost of living rises, and not forgetting those players overseas who are sent to make us see that we have nothing to complain about compared to our neighbours near and far. Khaled Taleb, abattoir worker and migrant: Although Australia is a representative democracy, I am not entitled to vote in this coming Saturday's election due to my residency status. But my ambition is to learn more about the Australian electoral law and everything a voter needs to know. But I will assume I am voting..There have been many issues that would create anxiety, tension, and imbalance among citizens. There can be disagreements about which issue is worth solving, or which should be given priority. For me and so many others, the household cost of living we are experiencing nowadays is a very serious challenge that must be taken into consideration otherwise it will lead to social unrest. The high cost of living does not only affect the citizen but also affects the country's economy in general. For example, Australia is one of the most popular destinations for international students from all over the world, and therefore international students contribute to the prosperity of the economy not only through tuition and university fees but also through living expenses. On the other hand, citizens who work all day for a wage that does not meet the cost of their daily expenses, will leave work and blame the government. This situation will lead to a shortage of workers compared to having a stable daily income. There will be panic and chaos and many people will turn to other illegal ways to make money. I think that this issue is worth to be looked into as soon as possible, and if I had the opportunity to vote, I would not delay voting for those who are working hard to solve this crisis whose failure to solve it would create other issues that lead to a collapse of the entire country's economy. Q2: Who is your preferred Prime Minister: Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese? What moments from the election campaign have influenced your view? Ian Wray, volunteer and social justice advocate: Like many people, I will give Labor a try and hope they changed their way of thinking after 10 years in opposition. Last but not the least, our local Parkes MP Mark Coulton has served our electorate very well and I thank him for that. But the present government needed time in opposition to having time to sort themselves out and get in tune with the average Australian. Lorna Brennan, educator and welfare advocate: I have spent a long night pondering these questions. To say that I am a swinging voter would be an understatement. I think what it really comes down to, for me, is the strength of the leadership in the role. What this country needs is a strong, reliable, articulate leader who is not afraid to stand up for what is right - and he/she has to be supported fully by a government undivided, without any petty squabbling and backbiting. I still cannot say who I will vote for on Saturday but it will not be a decision taken lightly. I am still waiting for a sign from someone that they are the one. Khaled Taleb, abattoir worker and migrant: As long as I do not have the right to vote, it is better to remain neutral until I am entitled to. But I formed an idea of whose policy is closer to my ambitions and which suits my situation as a temporary resident seeking to obtain permanent residency. The first debate in Brisbane when prime minister Scott Morrison appeared as though he was mocking opposition leader Anthony Albanese for not supporting the boat-turn-back policy of the government, this moment is ingrained in my mind and made me reflect on the subject and wonder how many people have to be human before they can be leaders. However, this does not define my position. Hopefully, the coming years will make it clearer and perhaps new amendments will be made that could be appropriate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/47d8c3a4-ba1a-40d4-a3e0-2ba24740d2ca.jpg/r0_351_1025_930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg