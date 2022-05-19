news, local-news, Percussisonist Adam Manning, Australian guitar virtuoso Bruce Mathiske, Wellington NSW, Wellington Civic Centre NSW, Bruce Mathiske Guitar Artistry Live 2022

A musical feast combining the talents of guitar virtuoso Bruce Mathiske and percussionist Adam Manning goes live for a one-night-only concert at Wellington. The duo will perform at Wellington Civic Centre on Saturday, May 28, in an exciting cabaret setting where you can bring a picnic platter. Mathiske and Manning's outstanding melodies and exciting rhythms will take audiences to some of the best music collections of the Rolling Stones and JS Bach, just as how they have captivated people in Australia and overseas. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Jazz and classical specialist, Mathiske has released 17 albums since his first, Never Alone, released in 1988, then Still got My Guitar in 2008, and toured Europe, the US, and Japan. He weaves the strings on his guitar as if there is another virtuoso playing alongside him. Mathiske's distinctive style was influenced by the greats such as BB King, Barney Kessell, and Australia's greatest guitarist Tommy Emmanuel. Manning is painting live on stage, and the finished artwork will given away to a lucky audience member. Tickets are available via the DRTCC website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/109ad100-cfd5-4471-9cf0-8b29a00e1942.jpg/r16_0_2237_1255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg