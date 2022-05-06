sport, local-sport,

For the first time this year, Victoria Park will be flooded by the blue of the Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday. It's going to be a bumper day of action in Dubbo, with games to be played from the under 12s right through to first grade. It will also be a special day for Adam Willner, the new president at Dubbo Junior Rugby Club. "It's going to go off with a bang and it leads into the seniors playing at No. 1," he said. "It's good. The young under 12s team will play at No. 1 before colts so they get to play on the big field and it's a buzz for them. "It's always good to be part of the day when you can kick-off at 9.30am and run right through to 5.30. That's good for any club." READ ALSO: - 'I will get out of this': Messages and love and support inspire after spinal injury - Rhinos without skipper for more than a month as they prepare for the Boars - 'You feel the love and support': Mother's Day special for pair of Raidettes Like most sporting groups, the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club was hit hard during the worst of the COVID pandemic. There was no play at all in 2020 and last year the season was abandoned prior to the grand finals. Playing numbers also dropped last season, but the club finds itself in a far stronger position this year. Six junior sides will fly the flag this season, with two in each grade. Those two sides, as has been the case previously, will be Dubbo Red and Dubbo Blue for the younger and older players in the division respectively. "This year we're back to full strength," Willner said. "It's been good. It's the most numbers we've had for the last three or four years. It's good to be where we were a bit before COVID so hopefully it can continue." There's a positive feel around Dubbo rugby this season, with the junior club fielding strong numbers while the same goes for the Dubbo Kangaroos colts side. "It's a proud club and we're the biggest in the zone," Willner added. "A lot of that comes off the back of our Wallas (under 7s). That's the feeding ground and it's a big success. There's about 150 involved there and that flows into the juniors. "The building blocks are set at this level and we just encourage them to stick with it as they move forward." Any official role with a sporting group is a challenge and all clubs would love more volunteers, but Willner is pleased with where DJRU currently sits. "When I first played around 1991 when it was just starting out we struggled to get teams in each grade," he said of the junior program. "It's about the legacy you leave and when you come into an organisation you want to see it improve and go forward and hopefully when your time is up you've put it in a better spot than when you walked in. "That's the hope of any volunteer or administrator."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/94a5fadd-c267-46c6-8dca-57ec034e3d7c.jpg/r5_77_1915_1156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg