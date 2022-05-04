news, local-news,

Teachers from around the Dubbo region are angry and disappointed in the lack of action from the NSW Government to solve their pay dispute. The 24-hour industrial action over wages and conditions saw hundreds of teachers gather at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre before they marched down to local MP Dugald Saunders office to demand change. Teachers are currently working between 60 and 90 hours per week, and say that the 9am-3pm finish is a "myth". A Dubbo teacher told the Daily Liberal that she was overworked and doing more administration than actual teaching. "We are doing 60 hour weeks, the teacher workload is not sustainable," she said. "We need to fix the shortage, so that we can focus on what is important and teach the students rather than doing paperwork." A spokesperson for NSW Education said they were "deeply disappointed the NSW Teacher's Federation has decided to strike". "Our priority across the department is to minimise disruption to student learning and support the wellbeing of our students and staff as we emerge from the latest COVID-19 wave and prepare for the winter months," the spokesperson said. "The Teacher's Award is scheduled to be arbitrated in the Industrial Relations Commission in early May." READ ALSO: Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she directed the Department to seek deferral of the wages component of the IRC process. "The Premier has made clear the Government's intention to review the wages policy for public sector staff," she said. "I am asking for no more disruption for our students, we need our students at school, we need our students in the classroom learning." Member of the NSW Teachers Association said that in 2015 she couldn't find a permanent teaching position in all of NSW, but today there are 70. "The government is failing public education, and they put the blame on us when we are minimally covered and leave isn't being taken," she said. "Our students deserve more. "We deserve more than thanks, and we deserve it now." A teacher at the Aboriginal Teachers Foundation brought her 14-year-old daughter to the rally so she could see what the reality of teaching is. "I'm proud she wants to follow in my footsteps but she is here to fight with and for teachers' conditions, workload, administration burden and poor wages," she said. "We want fully qualified teachers in every classroom and a salary that reflects the workload." A teacher from Dubbo Campus Delroy Campus said he was "angry" and "frustrated". "The conditions at our school are deplorable, and the government has failed us with no response and denial from a so-called education minister," he said. He explained that the school has had to merge two ED classes together. "This is letting down our most vulnerable students," he said. "The government wants to sweep it under the rug...they want us to be silent but we won't stand for this...if they won't fight for us, we the teachers will." Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said that he "fully supports" teachers for the "exceptional" role they play in the community. "The Government has indicated its intention to consider wages as part of the budget process, which concludes in June," he said. "The Minister and Secretary of the Department of Education will seek to defer the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) arbitration on the salaries component of the Award, to enable us to factor any outcomes of the budget process into the Teacher Award process." Binnaway Central School principal said teachers at her school rarely leave before 6pm. "I'm exhausted and fed up but that's life at a very remote school," she said. "Year by year demands get higher, and we lose motivation, 12 to 14 hour days are the norm. "This teaching crisis is happening now and enough is enough." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/40de13c2-e408-4c07-b70c-da370982355c.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg