Stuart Town is known for its links to gold mining and Banjo Patterson, but now the small town of around 100 houses is also known for being a proudly multicultural community. The inaugural Stuart Town Multicultural Festival is taking place on Molong Street from 9am until 4pm this Saturday, May 7, showcasing the rich diversity of the region's multicultural residents. There will be mouth-watering food from across nations, as well as entertainment, market stalls and exhibitions. Pam Gough, who manages promotion and publicity for the Stuart Town Action Group, said "there'll be something for everybody" at the event, and visitors could easily catch the XPT train in. "There's going to be plenty for everyone, a lot of joy, fun, food and sharing. Come along and help make the world a better place," Ms Gough said. Entertainment on the day will include the Royal Australian Navy Rock Band, Mudgee Concert Band, local entertainers, Bollywood and African dancers, horse training demonstrations and martial arts demonstrations, Chinese dragons and a special visit from the horse whisperer Patrick Harris. READ ALSO: There will be plenty for the kids including an animal petting farm, merry go round, jumping castle, helicopter joy rides, puppet shows and Penny Farthing Bikes. "The main concentration is on the delicious food, and we'll have Aboriginal, Chinese, Greek, Sri Lankan, Lebanese, Asian, India, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, and the good old Aussie BBQ," Ms Gough said. "We're asking everybody to come dressed as much as possible in their national costume."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/2dad8a08-9abe-4a57-8ff7-39b127b50303.jpg/r0_30_1000_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg